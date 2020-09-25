-
Michael Chanak Jr. is a gay rights activist who started working for Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble (P&G) in the mid-1980s. He worked for years to get…
Backers of gender equality legislation that’s been proposed again in Ohio say they are making slow headway in getting the civil rights protection they…
The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland has announced plans to greatly expand its presence in the Gordon Square Arts District on the city’s…
Summit County Executive Russ Pry’s office is joining efforts to ban official business travel to North Carolina.The move comes after that state passed a…