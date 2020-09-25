-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, August 29:Akron-Canton airport begins $34M expansion;MetroHealth joins opioid epidemic lawsuit;Akron to…
A controversial proposal in the state budget will be voted on this week. Supporters say it would cut down on prison overcrowding. Opponents say the…
A three-judge panel put executions in Ohio on hold almost three weeks ago. Now the full Sixth Circuit of Appeals will decide whether Ohio can use the…
Ohio’s 27 prisons are a third over capacity with more than 50,000 inmates. The prisons department would get $3.6 billion in the governor’s proposed budget…
More than a quarter of the 51,000 people in Ohio’s prisons are drug offenders, and the state is trying to figure out how to move some of them to treatment…
Republican and Democratic lawmakers are calling for a plan that they think will help reduce the population in Ohio’s overcrowded prisons.The bill would…
About a quarter of Ohio’s employees work for its prison system. So a shrinking state budget will likely affect that department. But that’s not the only…
The head of Ohio’s Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections says a projected tight state budget is one reason the lawmakers should change sentencing…
A new state partnership has formed to increase the number of cabins available at Ohio’s parks -- built by Ohio’s inmates. While touring the Ohio…