gambling in Ohio

March Madness is right around the corner and Ohioans will be making brackets to bet on their favorite teams.Ohio does not have sports betting, but…
Two state representatives have introduced a bill to legalize and regulate sports gambling, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has said states can do that. If…
The state agency that oversees gambling addiction services in Ohio is expecting a spike in calls to the state's problem gambling helpline this month. “We have more gambling at certain times of the year,” head of the Bureau of Problem Gambling Services, Stacey Frohnapfel-Hasson. “March is one of them.”
An amendment to the budget bill just passed by the Ohio House says racinos in the state can now offer video poker. It’s an idea that’s drawing criticism…