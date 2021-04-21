-
Cleveland filmmaker Zoë Mountain and musician TJ Maclin came up with the idea of the UPFRNT virtual series that spotlights and supports Black artists during the COVID-19 pandemic and puts the racial justice movement on center stage.For more information and links, visit wksu.org/shuffle. Have an idea for a Shuffle episode? Email shuffle@wksu.org
