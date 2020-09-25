-
A bill that backers say would protect all free speech at public universities was on the agenda for state lawmakers’ first day back at work after the…
-
A white nationalist says he’ll sue two state universities if they don’t agree by Friday to let him speak on their campuses. The demand is raising concerns…
-
With the school year starting and many controversial issues on the left and the right to discuss, debate and protest, people have been talking a lot about…
-
There are important dos and don’ts that come with protesting, according to a group that’s holding a workshop in Columbus to teach people how to…
-
The ACLU of Ohio is defending a Columbus City School employee who posted hateful comments against LGBTQ people and the city’s Pride Festival.Chris Dodds…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court will rule on whether the free speech rights of people living with HIV are violated by a law requiring they disclose their status to…
-
A group of conservative and liberal activists are challenging an Ohio law that they say puts unfair restrictions on free speech.WKSU’s Phil de Oliveira…