Freda Levenson

The ACLU of Ohio is asking a federal court to permanently block a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy.Pro-choice advocates had secured an…
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected challenges against two congressional maps in Maryland and North Carolina on Thursday, deciding that questions of...
Ohio’s new law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected is supposed to go into effect in three months. But there’s a very good chance it…
Voters approved an overhaul of the way Ohio’s Congressional district map will be drawn in the future. But a lawsuit has been filed in federal court…
The ACLU of Ohio has joined a nationwide lawsuit to force the release of documents on the implementation of President Trump’s ban on immigration from…
The ACLU of Ohio is taking action to stop the state from removing residents who don’t vote often enough from the voting rolls.The organization sent a…