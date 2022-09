A local Akron activist was appealing a case dismissal lawsuit his charity brought against the Akron Board of Zoning, but now he is considering appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court; Akron's police union is demanding the state's investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of Jayland Walker be immediately ceased; A Canton City councilman doesn't believe the shooting death of a Black man by a white police officer was racially motivated ... and more stories.