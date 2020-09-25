-
A federal court in Cleveland has dismissed a lawsuit brought against Secretary of State Frank LaRose to add more ballot drop boxes.
Morning Headlines: LaRose OKs More Drop Boxes, but Only at BOE Locations; Around 100 KSU Students Now in QuarantineOhio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is allowing more than one drop-box for collecting absentee ballots, but only at the board of elections office in each county.
Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose is supporting quick confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose has said Ohio county boards of elections can only accept ballots at one drop box. The appeals court rules he could allow more.
Ohio’s voting precincts normally need 37,000 poll workers on Election Day. But this year, 55,000 are needed.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will be allowed to collect ballots at a second location near the board’s headquarters, as Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose partially lifts a prohibition on plans to expand ballot drop-off locations.
Ohio Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says more ballot drop boxes are needed for this election. And he says union tradespeople are offering to make...
Some members of Ohio’s congressional delegation penned a letter to Secretary of State Frank LaRose urging him to allow more than one box per county where…
Lawsuits over the number of ballot drop boxes are making their way through the courts in Ohio, with anger flaring on both sides of what has become an…