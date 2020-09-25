-
Updated: 5:05 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 Cleveland police have taken three people into custody in connection with the Thursday night fatal shooting of 53-year-old Det. James Skernivitz, city officials said Friday afternoon. Authorities arrested two juveniles and one adult on unrelated warrants, considering them people of interest in the ongoing investigation, Safety Director Karrie Howard said. In a separate incident, another police officer, Nicholas Sabo, died by suicide Thursday, officials said.
Updated: 5:46 p.m., Friday, July 6, 2020 Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson issued an order Friday afternoon requiring face covering anywhere in public in Cleveland. Jackson's order also set a maximum occupancy of 50 percent at all bars and restaurants. The city will shut down any bar with two violations of the maximum occupancy order.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said he’ll evaluate at the end of the week whether to continue the city’s Downtown and Ohio City curfew in the wake of protests turned violent. The curfew will lift for daytime hours, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, continuing nightly until Friday. Decisions about Friday night are still pending, he said.
Updated: 8:20 a.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Wearing masks and speaking to jailed defendants by videoconference, judges on Monday began hearing the cases of the dozens of people arrested during the weekend’s demonstrations in Downtown Cleveland. Defendants face charges including aggravated riot, breaking and entering and failure to comply with a police officer’s orders. Most of those arraigned Monday received personal bonds, allowing them to leave jail without putting down any money.
Cleveland city officials issued warnings against four restaurants and bars over the weekend for not complying with the state’s coronavirus safety guidelines. The City of Cleveland said it responded to 28 calls regarding “mass gatherings” at both businesses and private residences. Police officers stopped by the businesses with the most complaints: Mulberry’s in the West Bank of the Flats, Harry Buffalo on East 4 th Street, Lago East Bank and TownHall in Ohio City. Warning letters were issued and the city closed Mulberry’s sand volleyball pit.
The City of Cleveland has launched a strategic plan to address the economic impact of the coronavirus, including financial aid programs for residents and local businesses. The city is preparing to start the reopening process, Mayor Frank Jackson said in a Monday press conference. A potential surge in cases is anticipated, Jackson said, and city officials are already looking for ways to reduce the virus’ impact moving forward.
Cleveland is still waiting on more information to determine the full impact of the coronavirus on the city budget, Mayor Frank Jackson said Friday, though current estimates place the losses at several million dollars. The city has multiple sources of revenue impacted by the coronavirus, Jackson said, including parking, event and venue admissions taxes and income taxes.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson presented his $1.8 billion budget to city council Tuesday, his fourth since voters passed an income tax increase enabling the city to expand services.