Frank Jackson

Cleveland city officials issued warnings against four restaurants and bars over the weekend for not complying with the state’s coronavirus safety guidelines. The City of Cleveland said it responded to 28 calls regarding “mass gatherings” at both businesses and private residences. Police officers stopped by the businesses with the most complaints: Mulberry’s in the West Bank of the Flats, Harry Buffalo on East 4 th Street, Lago East Bank and TownHall in Ohio City. Warning letters were issued and the city closed Mulberry’s sand volleyball pit.