A group of children services experts from around Ohio are putting together recommendations to improve the system. They say their mission must keep...
Northeast Ohio Adoption Services Recognized for LGBTQ Inclusion, Looks At Foster Care After PandemicTrumbull County-based Northeast Ohio Adoption Services is one of four Ohio organizations being recognized for working to improve services for the LGBTQ…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 19:Sixth Ohioan tests negative for coronavirus;Children in foster care increase;Trump pardons…
Ohio plans to increase payments to approved relatives caring for children who were taken from their parents even when the family members aren't licensed...
The Ohio House has unanimously passed a bill to offer some flexibility in state training requirements for people who want to become foster parents. This…
Foster kids in Portage and Stark Counties who are aging out of the system and facing the possibility of homelessness now have an option for…
Children services officials are celebrating a proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine that nearly doubles the amount of state funding that goes towards their…
Ohio has nearly 16,000 children in the custody of county children’s services agencies. Gov. Mike DeWine has indicated he wants to increase the number of…
Here are your headlines for Monday, January 21, 2019:Bitter cold moves in after snowTrain hits snow plow in Cuyahoga FallsNew Hall of Fame Village CEO has…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 6:EMILY's List backs Connie Pillich for governor;NEXUS Pipeline makes city of Green an offer;Tax…