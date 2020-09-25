-
A team led by Cleveland researchers has discovered a fossil cranium that puts a face on an early human ancestor which had only been known by bone…
A new exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History transport visitors to the deserts of Ethopia."Fossil Hunters" provides insight into the process…
Cleveland is known for many things: the Rock Hall, LeBron James, Playhouse Square. But it’s also known worldwide for its fish, and we’re not talking…
A new book by an Ohio author unravels what used to be one of the greatest mysteries of science. It’s the story of how whales and dolphins came to be fully…