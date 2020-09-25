Updated: Oct. 17, 2019; 10:14 a.m. The Forest City is looking to double down on its moniker with a 10-year, $10 million tree budget. The City of Cleveland on Tuesday pledged to spend $1 million each year for the next 10 years on an effort to increase its tree coverage. New trees would be planted on neighborhood tree lawns, in city-owned cemeteries and parks and on other publicly owned land, said Matt Gray, the city’s chief of sustainability.

