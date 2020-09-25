Foreign investment

-
A hundred new jobs and $46 million in new investment is coming to the world’s largest auto glass manufacturing plant – located near Dayton. The Chinese…
-
House Republicans are pushing for a ban on foreign entities investing in Ohio's critical infrastructure, such as pipelines and power plants. But an…
-
The controversial campaign to put the state’s nuclear bailout law before voters next year is over for now. But Republican lawmakers are bringing back an…
-
A bill co-ponsored by Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown aimed at curbing national security threats posed by China and other countries got approval from a key Senate…