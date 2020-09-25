-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 26:Ohio youth see virus surgeNFL cancels Canton’s Hall of Fame gameInitial jobless claims rise slightly…
The state's Stay At Home order has forced many people to lose their jobs or their source of income which means money can be tight when it comes time to...
Ohio is not getting as much federal funding for vacant home demolition as expected. The state asked for $250 million but received just over $94 million.…
Some Cleveland city council members want to make it mandatory for vacant homes in the city to be boarded up with clear, high-strength polycarbonate rather…
A new report by the Western Reserve Land Conservancy shows the number of home foreclosures in Cuyahoga County continues to drop.Property values in the…