fordham institute

A new study by advocates for school choice shows charter schools in urban areas are underfunded. The group is making the case at the same time Gov. Mike…
Members of the Ohio House Education Committee will be looking to simplify Ohio’s school report cards in the new year.Over the past several months, both…
In June, Ohio lawmakers approved a bill giving the Class of 2018 an alternative path to graduation. The move came after the state Department of Education…
Ohio’s school report cards are out, and the state says its 1.7 million school kids are doing better academically across all subjects, and across different…
A study from a pro-charter school group shows that open enrollment in public schools helped students. In one population, their grades dramatically…
A first-ever review shows of the state’s 10-year-old Ohio EdChoice program shows students from failing schools who receive taxpayer-paid vouchers…
Several districts are taking a unique approach to express their frustration with the way charter schools are funded. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow…