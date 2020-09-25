-
The Cleveland Browns are off to their best start in nearly 20 years. First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski has led the team to a 3-1 record, built around a strong running-game and some spectacular catches.
-
The Cleveland Browns will try to re-group on their home field Thursday, as they host the Bengals less than a week after an embarrassing season-opening…
-
The Cleveland Browns begin the NFL season Sunday. The team has had little time to get adjusted under new coach Kevin Stefanski because of the pandemic.…
-
For months, college football adminstrators and universities expressed cautious optimism on their ability to play safely in the coranaviris…
-
The NFL season starts September 10 when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans.But because of the pandemic, there…
-
Lawmakers want to crack down on schools and coaches that force students to participate in only one extra-curricular activity. They say the one-sport rule…
-
Fans are pinning their hopes on a big season for the Cleveland Browns. The hype has been building since quarterback Baker Mayfield led the team’s…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 26:Steve Harvey awards 8 KSU freshman with full rides;Hopkins, CAK get federal money;Revere High…
-
Among the hundreds of millions of dollars being spent to try to solve the crisis of concussions in football, one effort is inspired by a hand-sized ball of quills — the hedgehog. The hedgehog falls on purpose a lot and rarely gets hurt. That’s because it escapes predators by curling into a tight ball and bouncing to the ground, protected by a pelt with about 7,000 flexible spines, or quills, arranged by nature to distribute the blows.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, January 4: Cleveland reports 129 homicides in 2018;U of A is second site for Ohio Cyber Range;Cleveland…