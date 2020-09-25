-
Leaders of Ohio’s foodbanks say they are overwhelmed by the demand on their services right now. They’re urging the federal government to increase food...
Advocates say three million Americans in 40 states could lose their SNAP or food stamp benefits because of a federal rule change in how eligibility is…
The Trump administration wants to cut food stamp benefits for about 3 million Americans. Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 16:Sen. Sherrod Brown to tour early states before 2020 decision;Federal food assistance arriving early…
A bill that ramps up scrutiny of people on food stamps is on its way to the governor’s desk. Supporters say they want to crack down on fraud, but lower…
Renewal of the federal farm bill, which funds everything from Ohio’s biggest industry—agriculture—to food stamps, has taken another step in the Senate.…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, November 3rd:Metro RTA board VP resigns amid possible conflict of interest;Bill to add photos to food stamp…
The Ohio House has passed a pair of bills requiring more checks for those who administer the state’s food stamp programs. They considered requiring photos…