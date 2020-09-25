-
The Ohio House has passed a pair of bills requiring more checks for those who administer the state’s food stamp programs. They considered requiring photos…
Ohio House and Senate leaders are forging ahead with their versions of the state budget while kicking off a few new initiatives in the coming week. That…
A new bill in the Ohio Legislature aims to crack down on food stamp fraud.Republican Sen. Bill Coley has a message for people who shouldn’t be getting…
The Ohio Legislature is considering a bill to add the photos of food stamp recipients to their electronic benefit transfer or EBT cards. The idea is to…
State Auditor Dave Yost has shared his recent limited audit of the federal food stamp program in Ohio with a congressional committee.Yost’s limited review…
Advocates for poor Ohioans are calling on Gov. John Kasich to take action now to get more federal money for food programs. The head of the Ohio…
Ohio Auditor Dave Yost is going to Congress. Yost will take his concerns about a big federal program to a House committee this week. Yost will testify…
The state auditor has taken a look at the food stamp program in Ohio and thinks there might be some abuse. Auditor Dave Yost looked at several factors in…