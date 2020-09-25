-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a food distribution program to help expedite the process of feeding hungry families in Ohio.Dan…
-
Leaders of Ohio’s foodbanks say they are overwhelmed by the demand on their services right now. They’re urging the federal government to increase food...
-
The Stark County Hunger Task Force is taking steps to make sure people won’t go hungry because of COVID-19.Executive Director Maureen Kampman said the…
-
Ohio National Guard members are working at three Southwest Ohio food banks, stepping into the roles normally filled by volunteers. Governor Mike DeWine...
-
The Senate had a last-minute change of heart on a bill that would've created more hurdles for people to access resources through food stamps also known as…
-
Akron Children’s Hospital is trying to find ways to improve patient health before they need care. The first initiative is a pop up food pantry.When the…
-
The Stark County Hunger Task Force is working to make sure kids who rely on free or reduced-cost lunches during the school year don't fall through the…
-
The Akron-Canton Airport is providing a food pantry to its federal employees who missed their second paycheck Friday because of the partial government…