The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is seeking volunteers as they lose the help of the Ohio National Guard.
The Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank has announced an $11.5 million plan to expand operations in Akron and build a new facility in Canton.The majority of…
After his record setting season at LSU, Heisman winner Joe Burrow is setting his sights on tackling food insecurity back home in Athens, Ohio.Burrow, who…
Students run Kent State's Campus Kitchen, which recovers food from area sources and provides that food to local folks who are in need. The Kitchen…
Close to two million Ohioans are affected by food insecurity. A group gathered at Walsh University over the weekend to talk about ways to help them.…
Akron Children’s Hospital is trying to find ways to improve patient health before they need care. The first initiative is a pop up food pantry.When the…
A research team at Case Western Reserve University is leading a food systems study as part of an effort to tackle food insecurity in Cleveland.The study…
A new report suggests improving access to food might cut Medicaid costs in Ohio.A study from The Center of Community Solutions found that tying food…