food desert

-
Cleveland City Council recently passed a moratorium on building permits for new dollar stores, saying they don’t provide healthy food options and take business away from locally owned convenience stores. Many of these locally owned convenience stores are trying to be a healthy resource for the community, such as Parkwood Drive Thru in Glenville. The shop sells typical convenience store products, like cigarettes and alcohol - as well as healthier options like produce, fresh food and rice bowls.
-
Summit County is channeling another two-and-a-half million dollars toward the centering groups that advocates say are one key to saving babies’ lives. The…
-
A research team at Case Western Reserve University is leading a food systems study as part of an effort to tackle food insecurity in Cleveland.The study…