Morning Headlines: 5 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Mass Gatherings Banned, K-12 Schools Prepare to CloseHere are your morning headlines for Friday, March 13: 5 COVID-19 cases confirmed; DeWine bans mass gatherings;K-12 schools prepare to close;State health…
Gov. John Kasich signed a bill this week increasing how often food assistance recipients must be certified for eligibility. And the move is drawing fire…
Under President Trump’s newly proposed budget, about 80 percent of SNAP recipients could lose about half of the credit that is currently put on their EBT…
Cleveland police are still looking for the stolen car that contained personal information on 44 Greater Cleveland Food Bank clients. The car was stolen…
Ohio’s plan to close its prison farms could have an impact on the state’s food banks.The announcement last week that the state would sell the farms to…