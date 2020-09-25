Cleveland City Council recently passed a moratorium on building permits for new dollar stores, saying they don’t provide healthy food options and take business away from locally owned convenience stores. Many of these locally owned convenience stores are trying to be a healthy resource for the community, such as Parkwood Drive Thru in Glenville. The shop sells typical convenience store products, like cigarettes and alcohol - as well as healthier options like produce, fresh food and rice bowls.

