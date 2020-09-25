-
The Ohio Department of Health’s Melanie Amato says the flu season ramped up early this year. More than 400 Ohioans have been hospitalized so far. “We have…
With the flu season less than half over, at least two young people in Ohio have died from the illness, including a 13-year-old Cleveland girl last…
Cases of the flu are plaguing Ohioans throughout the state, and hospitalizations are soaring.The Ohio Department of Health’s Melanie Amato says there’s…
A controversial bill dealing with whether an employer can force workers to get the flu shot is still sitting in the Ohio House. The bill is set to get a…
A bill that would prohibit employers, including hospitals, from requiring workers to get a flu vaccine has passed out of an Ohio House committee. But…
Some companies, especially those in the healthcare fields, require their employees to get flu shots each year. A newly released bill would make that…