-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 28:Judge dismantles Lake Erie Bill of Rights;Renowned Cleveland doctor dies;Mustard Seed to sell Earth…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Dec. 5:FirstEnergy Solutions name change approved;UAW to vote on Fiat Chrysler contract;Ohio Supreme Court…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed a case arguing that voters can’t vote on the state's nuclear power plant bailout law. The nuclear power company…
-
Here are your headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 26:Cuyahoga, Cleveland disagree on plastic bag ban;FirstEnergy Solutions to change name1 missing in building…
-
The fate of Ohio's new energy law could be up to the state's Supreme Court with parties arguing over two potential cases. One group is asking for more…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 31:2 arrested in Cleveland Homeland Security shooting;Officials seize 40 pounds of fentanyl;Congress to…
-
The hotly-contested energy law that bails out nuclear power plants takes effect Tuesday. A group trying to pause the law and put it before voters did not…
-
Petitioners are giving one last push into the drive that would put Ohio's nuclear bailout law before voters. The referendum effort must file enough valid…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 16Jury selection begins for high-profile opioid trial;Minor earthquake hits Ohio;Medicare open…
-
There is yet another group jumping into the fray over Ohio's nuclear bailout law. Protect Ohio Clean Energy Jobs is fighting to save the $1 billion in…