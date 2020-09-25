-
FirstEnergy says it will 'vigorously' defend itself against a civil complaint filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
Attorney General Dave Yost (R-Ohio) is attempting to block nuclear power plants from receiving what could be more than a billion dollars of ratepayer...
Cleveland City Council passed a resolution Wednesday allowing its finance committee to investigate the actions of entities involved in the recent House…
Four major players in Ohio's capital have pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges. They're accused of being part of a bribery scheme that...
With a vote set to remove House Speaker Larry Householder tomorrow morning and just two candidates in the race to replace him, there’s apparently a...
The head of an energy research nonprofit in Cleveland hopes the corruption scandal surrounding a utility bailout will ultimately help Ohio move forward.…
Both Republican and Democratic Ohio lawmakers are pushing to repeal the state’s nuclear bailout bill after this week’s release of a federal criminal…
Story updated Thursday, July 23 at 2:20 p.m. Gov. Mike DeWine is now calling on Ohio lawmakers to repeal and replace HB6, the sweeping bill that bailed...
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been arrested on corruption charges related to House Bill 6, the energy bill passed last year that bailed out…
House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) has been arrested in connection to a $60 million public corruption racketeering conspiracy case. Federal...