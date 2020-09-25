-
A mom who understands the pain of losing an infant shares her grief to help families in Cuyahoga County, where black babies are nearly four times less…
-
Here are your morning headlines:First Year Cleveland receives $4.8 million;Ohio Supreme Court to hear case over bullying;Ex-Ohio lawmaker sentenced on…
-
There’s been a troubling rise in infant deaths due to extreme prematurity, according to new numbers from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. In the first quarter of 2019, the infant mortality rate in Cuyahoga County increased to 10 deaths per 1000 live births. This compares to last year’s rate of about 8.5. The gain was driven largely by preterm births. Most of the babies were black.
-
The agency that helps finance low- and moderate-income housing in Ohio is giving developers incentives to reduce infant mortality.The Ohio Housing Finance…
-
Northeast Ohio has some of the best medical care available in the U.S., but parts of Cleveland also have some of the nation’s highest rates of infant…
-
A program based in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County is getting close to $3 million to reduce the region's high infant mortality rate.Ohio's Department of…