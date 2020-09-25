First Year Cleveland

There’s been a troubling rise in infant deaths due to extreme prematurity, according to new numbers from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. In the first quarter of 2019, the infant mortality rate in Cuyahoga County increased to 10 deaths per 1000 live births. This compares to last year’s rate of about 8.5. The gain was driven largely by preterm births. Most of the babies were black.

