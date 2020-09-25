-
Despite the global pandemic, the Akron Police Academy has continued training its first class of recruits since 2008. Akron’s academy became a casualty of…
The Summit County Emergency Management Agency and its counterparts in all Ohio counties are asking for donations.They need personal protective medical…
The state is one step closer to granting workers' compensation to first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder. The policy change would base…
In the next five years, more than a quarter of Ohioans will be over 60. And that’s a concern for first responders who are more likely than ever to…
A new dispatch system launched this month in Summit County will improve emergency response.Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) replaced aging, DOS-based…
Emergency services are likely to be better able to respond to calls in Stark County and to coordinate with state safety personnel when a new radio system…
The state’s largest police union wants the Bureau of Workers Compensation to cover more claims for post-traumatic stress disorder in first…
As a federal court fight continues over the state’s new proposed method of lethal injection, a freshman state lawmaker is proposing expanding the death…