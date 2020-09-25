First Energy

-
A consumer advocacy group is filing a complaint with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, calling on the state regulators to allow for a possible...
-
A Franklin County judge has ruled against Attorney General Dave Yost's (R-Ohio) request to stop FirstEnergy, former House Speaker Larry Householder, and...
-
The Ohio House and Ohio Senate missed a notable date in the attempt to repeal House Bill 6, the sweeping energy bill at the heart of a corruption case....
-
Lawmakers are discussing the potential repeal of a sweeping energy law that bails out nuclear power plants. HB6 is at the center of a federal...
-
Regulators are requiring FirstEnergy to show that its Ohio utility ratepayers didn’t foot the bill, "directly or indirectly," for political or charitable…
-
A group calling for the repeal of a sweeping energy law that bailed out nuclear power plants says they have public opinion on their side. The coalition...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 10: Ohio absentee ballots requested in record numbersOSU part of vaccine trial now on holdEnquirer…
-
The Ohio House will begin to hold hearings on a possible repeal of a sweeping energy bill that bailed out nuclear power plants, among several other...
-
A bill to repeal Ohio’s nuclear bailout law has languished for more than a month so far, and signs suggest that House leadership may be angling to defer...
-
The Ohio House and Senate both addressed the potential repeal of the nuclear power plant bailout in different ways at the Statehouse on Tuesday. As...