The NEXUS pipeline is beginning to carry natural gas through parts of Summit County. With that in mind the county is working to be better prepared for…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 25:Feds tell Rover to stop drilling;College of Wooster students stage sit-in;Ohio Supreme Court sides…
Ohio utilities are considering their next steps after federal regulators knocked down a measure that would have allowed subsidies for struggling power…
With the passage of the new federal tax law questions about how it will affect different parts of the economy are emerging. In Ohio that is especially…
Morning Headlines: Kaptur Calls for Election Hacking Investigation; Cleveland Police Reject ContractHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, December 20:Property owners' lawsuit against NEXUS pipeline is dismissed;Cleveland police union holds out…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, December 6th:Cleveland Institute of Music students among those abused by conductor James Levine;Man who…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 25th:Pastor with ties to Trump mulls congressional bid;Administration makes up 20 percent of…
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave final authorization Wednesday to begin construction of the Nexus gas pipeline through northern Ohio.…
NewsHere are your headlines for Friday, September 1:FERC approves sections of Rover Pipeline for useCleveland Catholics will install their first Hispanic…
The Senate has confirmed Trump Administration nominees to fill two of four vacant seats on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. That gives FERC enough…