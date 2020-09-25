-
A proposal repealing Ohio's sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products is headed to the governor.
Once again, a proposal to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products has resurfaced in the Ohio Legislature. But this time, it has bi-partisan…
Backers of a bill that would exempt feminine hygiene supplies from the state sales tax say it’s simply not fair that women in Ohio are paying taxes on…
Some Ohio lawmakers are pushing a bill they say would save consumers about $4 million a year. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the bill would…
Two efforts are underway to make feminine-hygiene products tax free in Ohio. Democratic State Rep. Greta Johnson’s legislation would exempt tampons and…