Updated: 2:12 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 FBI agents raided a Downtown Cleveland high-rise office building that has been linked to Ukrainian oligarchs in a 2019 lawsuit alleging money laundering. A bureau spokeswoman confirmed agents were present at One Cleveland Center on East 9th Street Tuesday morning. The building belongs to Optima Management Group, a real estate company that also owns 55 Public Square and is an investor in the Westin Cleveland hotel.

