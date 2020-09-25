-
Gov. Mike DeWine has released details of his plan to improve water quality in Ohio, starting with preventing toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie. DeWine says…
-
After weeks of heavy rainfall and flooding, 15 percent of Ohio farmland has gone unplanted. In states like Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska this usually…
-
The state is giving farmers another opportunity to apply for loans as they deal with severe weather and flooding that has kept many farmers from planting…
-
Ohio’s agriculture director asked the federal government to help the state’s farmers, many of whom have been unable to plant crops because of rainy…
-
A bill passed by the State Senate this week is heading to the House, and would change the way farmers pay property taxes.Since the 1970s, the state has…