Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 30:NAACP endorses voting ballot intiative;Ohio rolls out program to fight toxic algae;Lawmakers…
The new head of the Ohio Department of Agriculture is traveling around the state talking to farmers about their needs.Former lawmaker Dorothy Pelanda says…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 23:Hopkins airport gets approval to spend $3M;Akron school district faces $2M deficit;Akron residents…
With a little over two months left till he leaves office, Gov. John Kasich suddenly fired a cabinet member who’s been with him for six years.David Daniels…
Farmers are firing back at Gov. John Kasich’s executive order to implement tougher regulations on fertilizer and other farm runoff. The administration…
The timing of Gov. John Kaisch’s executive order for more urgent protection of Lake Erie from agricultural runoff may be especially bad for Ohio…
More than $20 million could soon be pumped into projects that help keep Lake Erie clean. Most of that money would help fund equipment that limits nutrient…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 17:Ohio Senate mulls three gun bills ahead of summer recess;DeWine calls for legal sports betting in the…
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is asking the General Assembly to expand the power of state regulators over a specific source of water pollution…
Ohio environmental advocates say Lake Erie would be hurt by President Donald Trump’s proposed deep budget cuts to the U.S. EPA, and that damage would…