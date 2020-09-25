-
Gov. John Kasich has signed 15 bills into law before leaving for a holiday break.One big bill revises eligibility for annual cost of living adjustments…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, December 6th:Cleveland Institute of Music students among those abused by conductor James Levine;Man who…
-
A bill to legalize fantasy sports gaming in Ohio will soon be on its way to Gov. John Kasich after passing the Senate by a big margin.Republican Dave…
-
A measure that would revise rules on fantasy sports, which haven’t been touched in decades, is on its way to the Ohio Senate after passing the House.Under…
-
It’s hard to miss commercials from popular fantasy sports sites like Draft Kings and Fan Duel which earn millions of dollars during the baseball and…