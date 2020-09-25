Fannie Lewis Law

-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 25:Accused arsonsit deemed competent to stand trial;Lawmaker proposes e-cigarette ban Drone drops…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the state did not overstep its authority when it passed a law that forbids cities from placing residency requirements...
-
A split Ohio Supreme Court has upheld a state law that invalidates a Cleveland ordinance requiring public works construction projects to hire city...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, December 8th:In overnight raid, feds seize records related to city employee's engineering firm;Lawmakers…
-
Update:The state is planning to appeal the ruling striking down H.B. 180.City leaders in Cleveland and Akron are praising a judge’s permanent injunction…