fair housing act

A new study from the Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research finds landlords in Cuyahoga County discriminate against domestic violence survivors. The study tested for landlord discrimination by having either a domestic violence survivor or advocate inquire about a rental. They also used a control group to inquire with the same landlords. It found discrimination in 36 percent of the responses.
