Facebook says a new data center in New Albany is now serving traffic. The company broke ground on the data center in August 2017. It is part of the…
Morning Headlines: Another Akron Business to Move to East End; Voters Accidentally Purged from RollsHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 19:Ernst & Young to move to Akron's East End;1,000 voters accidentally purged from rolls;Senators…
The U.S. Department of Justice is looking into social media giants Facebook and Google to see if they are stifling competition in the industry.Now top…
NPR's David Greene talks to Ohio Attorney General David Yost about the multi-state, antitrust probes into Facebook and the parent company of Google.
Sherrod Brown said trusting Facebook with your hard-earned money is delusional.Facebook is developing a digital currency called Libra. The man in charge…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 26:Canton is first to implement wireless Terragraph;Rite Aid, Akron Schools announce drug safety…
A spokesperson for Republicans in the Ohio Senate says caucus members have unblocked people on their official social media pages as part of an effort to...
How do you measure the value of something that’s free?It’s a challenge for economists who study the economic impact of the Internet revolution.In this…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, November 26:Authorities investigate body found in New Franklin;Cleveland issues more than $387,000 in…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, November 20:Summit County approves pipeline fund;Kasich plans to veto controversial bills;Memorial service…