Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order that sets up a new information sharing platform for state agencies. Lt. Gov. and InnovateOhio Director Jon…
With a little over two months left till he leaves office, Gov. John Kasich suddenly fired a cabinet member who’s been with him for six years.David Daniels…
Saying he’s frustrated with federal inaction on immigration, Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that he says will assist legal immigrants in…
Gov. John Kasich is taking his message for tougher gun control to the county level. A new executive order urges clerks of courts and other agencies to do…
Refugee resettlement agencies around the nation are scrambling for money in the wake of President Trump's executive order halting all refugee resettlement…
Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says some Republican colleagues are telling him they’re worried about the possible economic consequences of President Donald…
Editor's note: This post includes a disturbing image.Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says he’s had a lot of calls this week from constituents troubled…
There is still a lot of confusion around President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily barring citizens from seven largely Muslim countries--and…
Cities like Oberlin, Lorain, and Dayton could be affected by President Trump’s executive order threatening to cut off federal funds to sanctuary…