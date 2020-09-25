-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 31:2 arrested in Cleveland Homeland Security shooting;Officials seize 40 pounds of fentanyl;Congress to…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed two more executions, citing Ohio’s continuing struggles to find supplies of lethal injection drugs.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 1:DeWine suspends execution;Perry nuclear plant temporarily shuts down;Cuyahoga jail struggles to…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has added a new inmate to the execution schedule – though Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed four executions until a new way to carry…
-
Morning Headlines: Trump Lays Foundation for 2020 in Ohio, DeWine's Budget Includes Narcotics CenterHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 21:Trump lays foundation for 2020 in Ohio;DeWine's budget includes narcotics center;Ohio attorney…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 8:Brown will not run in 2020;Ohio House approves gas tax increase;UA may phase out College of Applied…
-
Morning Headlines: UAW Sues GM to Prevent Lordstown, Other Plant Closures; UA Baseball Gets $1M GiftHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 27:Union sues GM to prevent plant closures;DeWine: No executions until procedures change;DeWine…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 20:DeWine to propose gas tax increase;Suburban Cleveland mayor resigns amid allegations;Police…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine says no executions will happen in Ohio until the state can come up with a new lethal injection process.DeWine cites a federal court…
-
Ohio has executed a second convicted killer with a three-drug mixture that was first tried in July. But the condemned inmate’s lawyer says there may have…