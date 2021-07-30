Evan Mobley

For the first time since June, total COVID-19 cases in Ohio have climbed above 50 per 100,000 residents; Ohio’s Dave Yost is among 24 attorneys general urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade; the Davis-Besse nuclear power plant near Toledo is undergoing a special inspection following a series of diesel generator failures and an automatic reactor shutdown; and more stories.

Listen • 4:56