On Juneteenth, ‘In Search of the Land’ Collaborative Album Celebrates Black Identity and Opportunity in ClevelandCleveland nonprofit Twelve Literary Arts will release its debut album, “In Search of the Land,” June 19. The release, which includes contributions from more than 40 Black artists in Cleveland, will fall on Juneteenth.
