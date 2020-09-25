-
A 2019-2020 end-of-school-year survey from Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) found some families struggled to adapt to remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic, revealing big differences in success based on a student’s grade level, access to technology and family income. The survey asked families if they could access the remote learning resources provided by CMSD or had to rely on paper copies of assignments sent to their homes. About 45 percent of students said they could access the online resources “almost all of the time,” said CMSD CEO Eric Gordon.
Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon, as part of a coalition of 61 superintendents from large urban school districts around the country, asked Congress for $200 billion in federal funding Monday, testifying at a virtual hearing of the U.S. House Education and Labor Committee. The House recently passed the HEROES Act, a coronavirus relief package that includes approximately $58 billion dollars to help K-12 schools offset coronavirus related impacts. Gordon called it “a good start,” but said more is needed.
In his annual State of the Schools address Thursday, Cleveland public schools CEO Eric Gordon turned to Sir Isaac Newton to describe the district’s progress: the schools finally have momentum. Propelled by the 7-year-old Cleveland Plan for Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD), Gordon said that momentum shows in increased graduation rates and the 2.6 percent growth in K-3 literacy rates.
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District plans to close or consolidate nine K-through-eighth-grade schools and build new ones. The community is invited to give feedback starting tonight. The proposal includes plans to close four K-8 schools and relocate five others. Most of the affected schools are in older buildings with low enrollment and very low ratings from the state, according to a press release.
Thousands of high school graduates in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District could receive scholarships for college or vocational training thanks to a multi-million dollar program announced Friday.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says he supports Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon, despite the state giving Cleveland public schools an 'F' in its most recent school report card. The report found improvements in some areas but the district remained near the bottom statewide.
