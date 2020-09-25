-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 23:Irishtown Bend receives $9M;Lawmakers to vote on $1B rescue for state's nuclear plants;Colorado…
-
Ohio will get a share of what the state attorney general called the largest settlement ever by a company over a breach of consumer data. Equifax will pay…
-
Congressional leaders had a tension-filled committee hearing while grilling the former CEO of the consumer credit reporting company Equifax. U.S. Senator…
-
Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Senator is introducing legislation to better protect against identity theft after data company Equifax announced a breach exposing…
-
There’s no shortage of advice following the Equifax data breach affecting sensitive information of about 143 million Americans.The Akron Beacon Journal’s…