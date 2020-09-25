-
A new bill at the Ohio Statehouse would prevent doctors from prescribing drugs to delay puberty or perform surgery to change a child’s gender. Statehouse…
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has joined a U.S. Supreme Court case siding with states that think federal civil rights laws do not protect LGBTQ…
A conservative Christian organization is filing a lawsuit against an Ohio city for its laws prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and…
An Ohio LGBTQ advocacy group has launched a new service to help citizens with legal questions and problems. Equality Ohio is offering a free clinic to…
LGBTQ advocates are cautiously optimistic about the future of an executive order signed by Gov. John Kasich that bars discrimination against transgender…
A bill that sponsors say ensures religious freedom when it comes to marriage ceremonies is moving through the Ohio Legislature. However, opponents are…
A bill that two conservative Republican lawmakers say asserts a parent’s right to decide if their transgender child should undergo treatment is getting…
A proposed Ohio law that would ban discrimination for LGBTQ people is seeing a new wave of support. Business groups say sexual orientation and gender…
Youngstown has a new law to prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.The nonprofit group Equality Ohio helped the city…