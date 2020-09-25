Environmental Protection Agency

-
Akron has reached a major milestone in its billion-dollar sewer overhaul. The city announced the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel is 100 percent…
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown is criticizing the Trump administration for EPA rule waivers that he says are hurting Ohio farmers. The rules had required large…
The Trump Administration is touting a new report that shows a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions nationwide. But Ohio environmental advocates say the…
In 2017, President Trump proposed cutting $300 million for Great Lakes projects. That money stayed in the federal budget, but as a new year…
A local brewing company has created a commemorative beer to christen the tunnel boring machine being used on Akron's billion dollar sewer project.The…
Environmental advocates are warning Ohioans that the state’s land, air and water are all at risk if the proposed cuts to the U.S. EPA are implemented.A…