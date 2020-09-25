-
A group is gathering signatures to put a rejection of Ohio's nuclear bailout law on next year's ballot. National environmental groups are weighing in on…
-
The company that runs two coal and two nuclear plants in Ohio is working on a new bankruptcy proposal after a federal judge denied their initial filing.…
-
A new report outlines specific risks to Ohio if proposed federal budget cuts to the U.S. EPA become a reality.The Environmental Defense Fund study says…
-
When Gov. John Kasich vetoed another two-year freeze on the state’s renewable energy benchmarks last year, his fellow Republicans in the Legislature…