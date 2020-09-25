environment

-
Updated: 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 The Ashtabula River is on its way to being removed from a list of areas of concern for environmental degradation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Wednesday during a visit to Cleveland for an update on Lake Erie and the surrounding watershed.
-
Akron has reached a major milestone in its billion-dollar sewer overhaul. The city announced the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel is 100 percent…
-
A Republican-backed bill to prohibit communities from banning plastic bags and other disposable containers passed the Senate on a mostly party line vote...
-
People in the eastern United States are getting a treat this spring - if you consider more cicadas than usual a treat. Five different cicada broods have...
-
Some of the storm waters from our rainy spring weather are now being diverted back to Mother Nature thanks to a new "green infrastructure" project on Cleveland's East Side. The Buckeye Road site also features public art with an environmental theme. Four blocks of abandoned homes and businesses along Buckeye Road were recently plowed down and replaced with a series of rain gardens and grassy dips in the landscape, called detention basins, that will hold storm water, after a heavy rain.
-
The City of Akron has partnered with local sustainability organizations to institute a Recycle Right campaign. ReWorks and Keep Akron Beautiful will work…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 6:Lawmakers consider scaling back gas tax increase;Mike Pence to visit Columbus;Norwalk teen…
-
Environmental advocates say time is running out to save a federal fund that helps improve local parks, pools, and playgrounds. For decades the Land and…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 26:Ohio lawmakers decry General Motors' decision;Akron to apply for $20M for nine road projects;Fresh…
-
A group of Northeast states is taking issue with industrial pollution drifting in from the south and Midwest. New York and seven others are suing the U.S.…