entrepreneurship

-
eBay is back in Akron. In January the international web marketplace chose the Rubber City to roll out its “Retail Revival” internet-storefront training…
-
What does it take to launch a business? As it turns out, more than just money, time and talent. It takes the right personality. In this week’s Exploradio,…
-
In a list released last week, a national trade group named a local craft brewery as one of the fastest-growing in the U.S.Production at Royal Docks…
-
New business creation in Ohio is at historic lows, according to a recent Kauffman Foundation study. With tight credit and increasing student debt, it’s…
-
Local startups and small businesses are getting a chance to win rent-free space in Northeast Ohio malls.Malls managed by Starwood Retail Partners are…
-
A local entrepreneur is doing her part to help other African-American business owners find success.Da’Shika Wells is the founder of Akron-based VineWorks…
-
More than a dozen Silicon Valley venture capitalists traveled to Youngstown and Akron yesterday, looking for ways to invest in the Midwest. The Comeback…
-
An Akron startup is looking to boost the skills of local tech employees.DriveIT co-founder Ian Schwarber says the company will offer face-to-face courses…
-
Student entrepreneurs from Case Western Reserve University will be showcasing their products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.The…
-
Cleveland State University is creating a new lab focused on giving entrepreneurs the tools they need to launch their ideas.The lab, which will be hosted…