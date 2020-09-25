Enterprise Resource Planning

-
Just one day after Cuyahoga County Council passed a new two-year budget, County Executive Armond Budish’s administration fired budget director Maggie Keenan, offering little explanation for the move. “We have decided to go in a different direction,” Chief of Staff Bill Mason said in a short emailed statement. “We thank Ms. Keenan for her service.”
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, May 22:House moves ahead with vote to replace speaker despite Democrats' complaints;Cleveland approves plan…